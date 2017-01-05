Second look: Orange bags prize for its ‘ambient lighting as a service’

Orange wins award for TV Lights 'Box' service

Part of its connected home push

Will be available next year

When it comes to the connected home, the push is on for telcos to invent or develop new services to hang off the ‘box’ in the home. Services that will add value, please the broadband customer and keep the Amazon/Google/Apple wolves from getting their trendy little feet in the door.

Orange has been mounting a major push this year. It annouced a ‘New Livebox’ - WiFi one side, DSL or fibre on the other - to house what it hopes will be a growing range of services in the middle, including a 1 Terabyte hard disk, lots of content including live events, sports and more than 300 titles on demand in Ultra HD, it claims. It’s been supporting “high-potential” start-ups such as Reminiz, which has developed an ‘actor facial recognition’ and ‘voice recognition’ feature which the viewer can activate to access detailed actor information while watching a movie. It’s also added social sharing, so viewers can share excerpts of live content on social networks, and has a slew of connected services such as telemonitoring, multizone thermostat control and an immersive ‘virtual reality’ headset.