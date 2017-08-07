Car industry needs to do far more to educate drivers about autonomous vehicles

Survey finds varied autonomy preferences for new vehicles

Consumer preferences for autonomy vary widely by age and region

German users more willing to pay for full autonomy

Cheaper insurance would lead to greater interest in autonomous cars

It’s fair to say that the car industry is about to hit the mother of all disruption. Not only are we witnessing the emergence of viable battery power and the politically-supported demise of first the use of diesel and very soon the internal combustion engine itself, but advances in AI, machine learning and ultra-low latency cellular are accelerating the development of fully autonomous vehicles. For a child born today, the concept of a car is going to be radically different to what we know and use now.

Yet these rapid advancements and changes are causing considerable confusion for vehicle users. This is particularly true of autonomous driving. Owners of relatively new cars are already being exposed to some pretty rudimentary forms of autonomy, such as parking assist and lane awareness. These types of functions are known in the industry as L1 and L2 – assisted and partial automation. The next level, L3, or conditional automation, is defined as where the driver does not need to monitor the dynamic driving task nor the driving environment at all times, yet must always be in a position to resume control.

As to when all this will happen is subject to considerable conjecture. Some say we are at least a decade away, others believe we will see fully autonomous vehicles on the road by 2020. One of the more scientific studies was published by KMPG earlier this year and while it focused on the UK market its findings have broader value. It deduced that the number of connected cars will overtake the number of non-connected ones around 2025. It went further to suggest that the number of L3 vehicles will surpass non-connected cars (which are obviously declining every year) by 2028.