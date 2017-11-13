China's Singles Day: the world's biggest e-commerce extravaganza

Staggering statistics should worry Western companies

US$ 25.3 billion in sales in 24 hours

82 per cent of purchases made on mobile devices

60,000 international brands and over a million retailers involved

Remember the 1960s and 1970s when the inhabitants of The People's Republic of China, men, women and children alike, were all dressed in Chairman Mao uniforms and spent hours every day queueing for meagre rations of rice, oil and meat? In those days the most a person or even a family could aspire to was a wristwatch, a bicycle, a portable radio and maybe a manual sewing machine.

And now China is a full-blown materialist consumer society where almost any devices, goods or services are available for cash or on credit. They can be bought in brick and mortar stores but it is the Internet and online shopping that is fuelling a boom of almost unimaginable proportions. The days of thriftiness, frugality and make do and mend are long over and the excesses of China's "Singles Day" are object lessons in how time have changed.

Singles Day is a completely made up "new tradition" (a bit like the celebration of Halloween is in Britain). It is just 13 years old and began as a "non-commercial" day set aside to to celebrate China's bachelors and spinsters and those who are resistant to the cynical opportunism of St. Valentine's Day. Every year on November 11 singletons, known as "bare sticks" because they are symbolised across the People's Republic by a sequence of four number ones thus: 11/11 - as in a two people standing next to but separated from one another.

Then in 2009, Jack Ma, the founder and chairman of the Alibaba Group, (the Chinese e-commerce company that he founded in 1999 and that provides consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer and business-to-business sales services via portals, electronic payment services, a shopping search engine and data-centric cloud-computing services) came up with the idea of commercialising 'Singles Day' as the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is most commonly called. And commercialise it he did, beyond his wildest dreams. Singles day is now the world's biggest online event, a frenzied extravaganza of conspicuous consumption that makes Black Friday look like a car-boot sale on a wet weekend in Scunthorpe (or Langtry, Texas, come to that. I have been there and there's not a lot going on).

It is powered mainly by Alibaba's "Tmall" marketplace and Saturday's mad orgy of buying tested Alibaba's massive logistical machine and network to its absolute limits - but it passed all of them with flying colours. Single's day began on the stroke of midnight and over a billion dollars worth of orders were placed in the first two minutes! Within the hour that had risen to US$10 billion. Deliveries of early orders were promised within an hour of them being placed but the first ones were delivered just seven minutes after midnight.