ZTE says colocation of 4G and 5G is technically feasible and economically viable

Coverage of 3.5GHz 5G NR claimed to be superior to that of 2.6GHz FDD LTE

Re-segmentation of 4G access network architecture issues still remain

Need to balance the cost of bearer networks with the radio performance

Wants 5G bearers to use the innovative xHaul solution

ZTE has been setting out its 5G credentials at last week’s regional Mobile World Congress event in Shanghai, upping the volume of its news releases and refusing to be outshone by local rival Huawei (view TelecomTV’s Tracker analysis here). One of the areas in which ZTE was focusing was around site location and the ability of 5G networks to coexist and collocate with legacy LTE networks, especially in the lower frequency bands. The ability to co-locate base stations will help operators to reduce the number of new 5G sites required, thereby reducing their initial 5G investment and it should also increase returns of investment in 5G networks.

“As mobile operators prepare for 5G services, network coverage is the top challenge,” said Xiang Jiying, Chief Scientist at ZTE, during a presentation at the event. “ZTE believes that lower-frequency 5G NR (New Radio) can absolutely achieve equivalent or better network coverage than 4G due to the link gain generated by new technologies such as Space Division Multiple Access (SDMA), beam forming, and terminal dual-transmission channel precoding.”

Much attention is being given to 5G’s ability to operate in the higher frequency (cm and mm wavelength) bands, but the challenges here are to minimise the associated increased spectral signal path loss if high-quality signal coverage is to be obtained. This is not so relevant in the lower sub-3GH frequency bands, and we are starting to see a lot more noise made by vendors and operators regards this scenario.

“Especially in densely-populated urban areas, whether in Non-Line-Of-Sight (NLOS) propagation scenarios or Line-Of-Sight (LOS) propagation scenarios, the coverage of 3.5 GHz 5G NR is superior to that of 2.6 GHz FDD LTE,” explained Dr. Xiang, “and therefore the co-location of 5G and 4G is completely feasible.”