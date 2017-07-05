ZTE achieves 19Gbit/s throughput in pre-5G China trial

For the eMBB at sub-6GHz test scenario, ZTE provided 28 streams for multiple users by using the 3.5GHz pre-commercial base station, claiming a peak cell throughput higher than 19Gbit/s, which it says is a new industry record. This data rate is almost twice as high as the ITU-defined minimum value for IMT-2020 of 10Gbit/s. ZTE says it has overcome the limitations of standard interfaces and can provide more spatial division streams than the industry standard of 16 streams. It adds that this technology is especially suitable for China's densely-populated urban areas (and obviously elsewhere in the world).

Moving up to mmW frequencies, ZTE says it is the first company in the Phase 2 tests to use a 26GHz base station in the high-frequency eMBB scenario, and that it achieved a 4 stream throughput rate (we presume a peak downlink rate) of 13Gbit/s, even when a single test terminal supported a bandwidth of less than 1GHz. Again, higher than that defined by ITU and bodes well for the development and commercialisation of high-frequency solutions.