World's first network slicing demo with 5G global roaming

You might have spotted the flaw in this brief description. There is the little matter of physics and the speed of light. Any journey of several hundred kilometres begins to pile on the milliseconds; thousands of kilometres and the latency is very un-5G.

This is where the federated bit comes in. To roam effectively in 5G will require what the partners are calling “new cooperation models.” To get the lightning fast performance you need network edge processing to keep latency within the required limits and to make the 5G application roam like at home.



“A prerequisite for federated network slicing for 5G is an enhanced cooperation model where operators open up their network to host partner services. The home and visited operators must have agreements in place that enable the recreation of a given network slice in the visited network,” says the announcement.



“These agreements should cover aspects such as: network slice availability at the access layer (cellular, fixed), availability in the core network and the connection to customer application servers. The hosting of edge cloud resources by the visited network enables the execution of special business functions that demand high throughput and low latency, close to the customer in the visited network.”