Verizon commits to residential fixed broadband as first 5G use case, but analysts call the plan “murky”

Verizon to launch 5G “residential broadband services” in up to five markets in 2018

First market will be Sacramento, California, part of a broader PPP

30 million households identified for early service coverage

Commercial 5G launch will not impact its consolidated Capex for 2018

US telco Verizon Communications this week detailed its plan lead the industry with “the first commercial application of next-generation broadband services”, announcing that it will launch 5G-based wireless residential broadband services in three to five US markets in 2018. Yes, that’s about 18 months ahead of standardisation sign-off from 3GPP and ITU, but some telcos just can’t wait.

As expected, precise details of its plan won’t be known until sometime next year, which led some analysts to be sceptical, going as far as to call it clunky, squishy and even murky.

What we do know is this: Verizon’s first commercial launch is planned to be in Sacramento, California, in the second half of 2018. Verizon estimates the market opportunity for initial 5G residential broadband services to be approximately 30 million households nationwide. In addition, it says that the 5G commercial launch will not have a material impact on its consolidated Capex in 2018 and that it expects its full-year 2018 capital spending program to be consistent with the past several years. And that’s it.

“This is a landmark announcement for customers and investors who have been waiting for the 5G future to become a reality,” said Hans Vestberg, President of Global Networks and CTO at Verizon. “We appreciate our strong ecosystem partners for their passion and technological support in helping us drive forward with 5G industry standards, for both fixed and mobile applications. The targeted initial launches we are announcing today will provide a strong framework for accelerating 5G’s future deployment on the global standards.”