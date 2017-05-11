Verizon buys Straight Path spectrum for a staggering $3.1 billion

Straight Path ditches AT&T and takes Verizon’s cash instead

Follows the FCC deal to sell its mmW spectrum hoard

39GHz spectrum originally acquired in FCC auction back in 2000 by Winstar

FCC bags a bonus payday in the process

What to buy the person who has everything? More spectrum. Yes, it’s a no-brainer in the telecoms industry, with telcos’ insatiable appetite for spectrum showing no signs of abating. Just when AT&T thought it had acquired a tasty helping of spectrum from Straight Path Communications, along comes Verizon and doubles the offer. Sold to the highest bidder!

Straight Path is a curious company. It was fined $100 million by the FCC for its inaction over its spectrum (“spectrum squatting”, as it is commonly known), although this was reduced to a more modest $15 million plus 20 per cent of sale value if it offloaded it to a company that actually was going to use it. So that’s a nice $635 million payday for the FCC, if we have our maths correct, leaving a net $2.5 billion for the Straight Path shareholders.

“Squatting on spectrum licenses without any meaningful effort to put them to good use in a timely manner is fundamentally inconsistent with the public good,” said Travis LeBlanc, Chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, speaking in January this year. “Wireless spectrum is a scarce public resource. We expect every person or company that receives a spectrum license to put it to productive use.”

An anonymous source told the FCC in 2015 that Straight Path had submitted filings incorrectly claiming that they had constructed systems to use its spectrum, but which in fact were never built. In July 2016, an internal investigation by Straight Path concluded that equipment had been deployed only for a short period of time at the original transmitter locations. Hence the hefty fine.

Straight Path was spun off from its parent company, IDT Corporation, in 2013 and led by Davidi Jonas, who had until that point managed IDT’s spectrum division as VP of Business Development. The logic was that “IDT could better realize the true value of its Spectrum and Intellectual Property divisions in an independent entity.” Quite so.

Straight Path announced this morning that it will sign a definitive merger agreement under which Verizon Communications will acquire Straight Path for $184 per share, reflecting an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion. Verizon will also pay a termination fee of $38 million to AT&T, as compensation for being gazumped (it was only willing to pay $1.25 billion).