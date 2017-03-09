UK government sets out 5G strategy and creates National 5G Innovation Network

£16 million for first phase of the collaborative facility, to run 5G trials

Uses Budget speech to sets out its national 5G strategy

Additional £200 million to accelerate “full fibre” rollout

Spectrum and infrastructure sharing under consideration

No sooner had the Chancellor of the Exchequer delivered his spring budget to parliament than the government rushed out its comprehensive plan to create “A 5G Strategy for the UK”. We say rushed out, as it was looking uncertain if they would meet the Budget Day deadline, but in the end they did, whilst also accidentally overshadowing another excellent report from the IET

“Such is the opportunity presented by 5G that we are acting now to set out a bespoke 5G strategy,” stated Ministers Karen Bradley and Lucy Neville-Rolfe in the document’s introduction (at least we think that’s who they are, as they appeared to sign their names with crayons and nobody thought to include any qualifying information… maybe it was rushed out after all) “This document will serve as the blueprint for how we support the development and deployment of this technology, alongside £1.1 billion of new investment designed to explore and incentivise the next generation of digital infrastructure in the UK.”

The two ministers added that “To deliver our ambitions we will be working as closely as possible with industry, investors, regulators, and researchers to refine the Government’s policy as 5G technology emerges and evolves. We will therefore keep our 5G Strategy under review and update it regularly to help maximise benefits for all of the UK.”

Rushed or not, it’s an impressive document that introduces 5G and its implications, looks at the economic case and business models, addresses regulatory issues, covers local policy and governance, as well as technology and the all-important spectrum. It’s a must-read document for anyone involved in 5G delivery, irrespective of home country.

It’s not the first time that a government latches on to a new technology or industry and sees it as means towards economic salvation, but the extent to which the UK and other countries and regional blocs are focusing on 5G is unprecedented in our industry’s relatively short lifetime.

It goes without saying that the UK government wants to be a global leader in 5G and to take early advantage of its potential and help to boost the digital economy. It’s an ambition shared by many others, after all. But the UK does have more need than most – especially in light of the upcoming Brexit process. However, it does have the advantage of already being home to a number of leading 5G and related use case research centres, such as 5GIC in Surry, King’s College London, Bristol is Open and many more. True, the country doesn’t have its own manufacturing base, but it is working hard to encourage the likes of Huawei, Ericsson, NEC and Nokia to establish centres here.