The Curious Case of the Absent 5G CTOs

North American company CTOs discuss 5G with the ITU

Only eight turn up, but some interesting ideas and concepts

Calls for ITU to coordinate standardisation for WiFi-cellular integration

Cisco continues its mission to promote information-centric networking

Pop quiz: name as many vendors, telcos and organisations based in North America that are looking to play an active role in the creation and support of 5G. Go on, I bet you can name at least a dozen. More maybe? Twenty? So you would probably expect that those companies would all be eager to participate in a special North American consultation meeting to shape the standardization work within the ITU?

The attendee list ran to eight companies. Yes, eight, and of these, the only operator was Canada’s Telus. Also present were ITU-stalwarts Cisco Systems (who hosted the meeting), Juniper Networks and InterDigital, who were joined by Ericsson (stretching the definition of “North American”) and perhaps surprisingly Dolby Labs and Symantec. Making up the eight was chip company Xilinx – a company well worth keeping an eye on, given its heavy involvement in pre-5G trials, and whom TelecomTV interviewed last week (video will be published here on our news pages later today).

We are highlighting the lack of participates first rather than the outcome of the meeting as it points to a worrying lack of interest in the ITU’s role as ultimate arbitrator of telecoms standards. For those of you not deep into 5G-lore, it is the ITU through its IMT-2020 programme that will set global technology recommendations and align with worldwide spectrum allocation. Meanwhile in France, well over a hundred companies participated in ETSI’s 5G Summit. If that doesn’t illustrate the changing priorities of our industry then I don’t know what does.

Keeping our focus on the ITU meeting in San Jose, the meeting did come up with some interesting observations, even if they may not be fully representative of the industry as a whole. They then issued a communiqué, as is the ITU’s want, outlining emerging trends in 5G innovation and associated demands on ITU-T standardisation.