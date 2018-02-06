SK Telecom demonstrates actual 5G V2X with real time mapping

Test of co-operative driving between two 5G-enable autonomous cars

Traffic and related road information was shared between the vehicles

HD map provides detailed information and alerts in real-time

Next step will incorporate a quantum technology-based security module

SK Telecom and the Korean Transportation Safety Authority (TS) have announced that two 5G self-driving cars successfully ran what they call “cooperative driving,” where traffic information was shared between the two vehicles. The test, using actual vehicles and equipment from Samsung, was held in K-City, Korea’s pilot city for autonomous driving located in Hwaseong.

SK Telecom and its partners deployed a 5G network using the 28GHz frequency band throughout K-City, covering an area of 360,000 square metres, last December. Traffic related infrastructure such as CCTVs, traffic lights have been linked to self-driving cars and control centres via 5G radio. For this demonstration, two 5G network connected autonomous cars were used – jointly developed by SK Telecom and TS.

During the driving trial, the two vehicles used 5G vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology, a 3D HD map, and deep learning-based decision-making technology to communicate with each other and to share traffic information with the control centre and traffic lights. The telco reports that the vehicles safely completed driving on K-City’s 2km track, which included a simulated school zone, crossroads and a highway.

SK Telecom says this is the first time that multiple number of 5G self-driving cars ran in coordination while monitoring each other’s route and road safety. It adds that starting in 2019, the company will introduce its self-driving technology on the nation’s main highways, utilizing its 5G network. Yes, that’s early, but this is Korea and their appetite for 5G innovation is second to none.