Revolution! 22 telcos and vendors lose patience with pace of 5G NR standardisation

Group wants 5G New Radio to be ready for deployment by 2019, not 2020

Advocates an early “intermediate” step for non-standalone LTE-based 5G

Will present their proposal (demand?) to 3GPP next week

Say they also “re-affirm and solidify” the schedule for the complete 5G NR standard

On Monday 27 February 2017, the Mobile World Congress opens in Barcelona. Exactly 100 years ago, on 27 February 1917 (in the old Julian calendar), mutinous Russian Army forces sided with the revolutionaries which resulted in the abdication of Nicholas II and the bloody end of the Romanovs. As Marx put it, it was a time when the workers stormed heaven.

Perhaps fitting then, that on the centenary of the Russian Revolution, another revolution is underway, this one focused on who dictates the evolution of cellular wireless communications.

In an unprecedented move on Sunday, a group of 22 telecoms operators and vendors issued a statement that effectively dismisses the 3GPP’s standardisation process for 5G as being inadequate. The G22 (as TelecomTV is now calling them) have mutually agreed to accelerate the process to standardise 5G New Radio (NR) in order to conduct early large-scale trials and deployments. Rather than wait for 2020, they want it ready by 2019. "What's a year?" you may ask, but to these companies it appears that it's the difference between commercial success and failure.

It's unprecedented, in our opinion and based on decades of watching the development of cellular, for such a large and influential group to take the debate out of the 3GPP and into the public domain through the issuing of a press release. One can only infer that this debate has been raging internally for some time without a satisfactory result.

The standardisation process is a monumental undertaking, even under the expert guidance of the experienced 3GPP and ETSI. The pressure from operators and vendors to complete the process as soon as possible is perhaps understandable, but it’s the hard-working teams at the 3GPP that have to deal with the consequences.

So what exactly has happened? The G22 have announced their collective support for the acceleration of the 5G NR standardisation schedule to enable large-scale trials and deployments as early as 2019, and will support a corresponding work plan proposal for the first phase of the 5G NR specification at the next 3GPP RAN Plenary Meeting on March 6 in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The companies within the G22 are:

AT&T Sprint NTT Docomo KDDI SK Telecom Korea Telecom LG Uplus Telstra Vodafone BT Deutsche Telekom Telia Swisscom TIM Etisalat Ericsson Huawei Qualcomm Intel LG Electronics ZTE Vivo

The first 3GPP 5G NR specification will be part of 3GPP’s Release 15 and should cover both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. Based on the current 3GPP timeline, the earliest 5G NR deployments based on standard-compliant 5G NR infrastructure and devices will likely not be possible until 2020.

Instead, the new proposal from the G22 introduces an “intermediate milestone” to complete specification documents related to a configuration called Non-Standalone 5G NR. It’s worth remembering that there are two configuration scenarios for 5G – non-standalone, which uses the existing LTE radio and evolved packet core network as an anchor for mobility management and coverage, while adding a new 5G radio access carrier – and standalone, which involves both a new radio and a totally new core network. See the diagram below and read our earlier coverage of this issue.