Report suggests Asia-Pacific market will lead commercial deployment of 5G

28% of mobile operators in developed Asia-Pacific markets will offer 5G by 2020

The global average for some kind of 5G service by 2020 is 8%

Lower TCO is the top driver for 5G in the region

New video services was cited as the most important use case in APAC

Research commissioned by Ciena and undertaken by Analysys Mason looks at the impact of 5G on wireline networks in Asia-Pacific, presenting new information on the impact of 5G integration for mobile network operators (MNOs) in the region. It found that 5G migration will be unlike anything operators have experienced in the past, and that strategic investment in wireline infrastructure is crucial for operators in APAC to achieve success in supporting future 5G services.

Currently, less than 25 per cent of APAC MNOs surveyed have a fully integrated wireless and wireline strategy, with the majority planning both sides concurrently, yet independently. The research advises they must develop a converged holistic wireline strategy, even if plans to integrate 5G radios are somewhat distant.

The report concludes that operators must prioritise improving the efficiency and flexibility of existing and future resources, using the linked technologies of NFV, SDN and network slicing. It believes these three technologies will help converge wireline and wireless networks and tap into both pools of capacity in an on-demand basis, share resources as flexibly as possible, and help create new revenue streams. (Note we are referring to Ciena’s selected extracts, as the report is not yet available to download).