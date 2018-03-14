Fullscreen User Comments
Reconciling standards with open source for the evolution of telecoms

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
2018-03-14 
Adrian Scrase, CTO, ETSI

ETSI continues to play a pivotal role in the development and evolution of telecoms, from the move towards 5G to the acceptance of NFV and the new focus on zero touch automation. The acceleration of the initial 5G Release was accomplished on schedule, but at what price? Just how near the dream scenario will we actually be when Release 16 is ratified in 2019? And with recent focus on using open source to speed up the implementation of new technology innovations, where does that leave standards and ETSI?

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2018, Barcelona

