Qualcomm takes LTE to the industrial edge

Qualcomm has announced a new set of wireless edge software services to meet the requirements of new enterprise and Industrial IoT customers to securely provision, connect and manage long life-cycles of billions of intelligent wireless devices through their cloud platforms. The software will be exposed through new APIs and available later this year on selected Qualcomm chipsets – initially the MDM9206 LTE modem for IIoT, the connected car MDM9628 LTE modem and the QCA4020 for home devices – followed at a later date by selected Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms.

Qualcomm says its wireless edge services will facilitate the integration, processing, analysis, learning and trusted exchange of information with wireless edge devices and unlock new use cases, services, ecosystems and business models across vertical industries.

“We are excited by the initial response from cloud, enterprise and industrial companies and are looking forward to working with them as well as our traditional customers to accelerate the transformative opportunity supported by advanced security, intelligence and wireless connectivity capability at the edge,” said Serge Willenegger, SVP & GM 4G/5G and Industrial IoT, Qualcomm Wireless.

With security rooted in the chipset hardware, Qualcomm wireless edge services is designed to assist large enterprise, industrial cloud providers and users in provisioning and managing massive amounts of connected 4G (and soon 5G) devices in a trusted, security-rich and scalable manner. It is also engineered to support a new Chipsets as a Service (CaaS) business model, in which the value of certain chipset capabilities can be realized through services.

The wireless edge services product is designed to facilitate the deployment of edge devices at scale, as well as efficient zero-touch life-cycle management through services such as plug and play onboarding, on-demand, over-the-air feature activation, emergency and routine upgrades as well as third party service enablement throughout the device life-cycle. Specifically, they should provide strong protection against compromised devices and network attacks through hardware-based device integrity.

“We believe very close collaboration between cloud computing and edge devices is necessary to address the challenges of the industrial IoT ecosystem,” said Ray Guan, deputy general manager, Baidu Cloud. “Qualcomm wireless edge services is a very promising technology which will allow the ecosystem to unlock new use cases and business models, and lower the barrier of entry for many customers.”