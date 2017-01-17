Qualcomm study says 5G could create 22m jobs and produce $12.3 trillion of goods and services by 2035

Complementing the economic study, polling research done by PSB suggests that business decision makers and opinion leaders around the globe expect 5G to bring widespread benefits for society and the economy overall, enabling new products and services, increasing productivity and allowing for new industries to emerge. Over 90 per cent of the more than 3,500 respondents agreed that 5G will enable new products, services and use cases that have not been invented yet.

The objectives for the study were to measure awareness of 5G and its potential impact on stakeholders’ lives, the economy and the global society, assess the 5G landscape and what it would take for a company to be a leader in 5G, and explore barriers to adoption of 5G and opportunities for growth. The key findings of the study included the following:

While awareness of 5G is low, respondents believe the transition from LTE to 5G will be seamless;

Business decision makers say 5G will have ‘a great deal’ of impact on their businesses and the economy than LTE;

87 per cent of respondents expect that some industries will merge as a result of 5G, and 89 per cent expect to see increased productivity;

It is critical for 5G to deliver cybersecurity and data protections, ultra-high reliability, and extreme data speeds;

Companies with past experience developing and delivering wireless connectivity solutions are seen as best equipped to be leaders in 5G;

91 per cent of respondents expect new products and services that have yet to be invented;

Both technology industry standards and IP rights protections are key in helping companies deliver the full benefits of 5G

Again, there’s a wealth of detail in the second report and it’s worth a read. Together, the two reports add yet more detailed analysis to help quantify the potential social and economic benefits of 5G. What we want to see next is an accurate estimate of how much this will all cost, once we know exactly what it is that we need to build...