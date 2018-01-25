Qualcomm launches 5G Pioneer initiative with Chinese manufacturers, as it comes under further fire in Europe

The “5G Pioneer” initiative includes Lenovo, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE and Wingtech

Designed to facilitate the commercial introduction of 5G NR devices in 2019

China’s leading smartphone vendor absent from the initiative

Meanwhile the Europe Commission fines Qualcomm almost €1 billion

Qualcomm has announced the “5G Pioneer” initiative, as it seeks to build relationships and improve its reputation in the China market. A number of leading Chinese manufacturers have “expressed interest in working together” to support China’s smartphone industry for the global opportunities that will be made available by 5G. Representatives from Lenovo, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE and Wingtech have joined Qualcomm in the new initiative. The only obvious absentee from the list is Huawei.

“5G will bring massive new opportunities to the mobile industry, and we are excited to work with these manufacturers on this 5G Pioneer Initiative,” said Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm. “Qualcomm Technologies has close relationships within China’s mobile and semiconductor ecosystem, and we’ll continue to work with this ecosystem to drive innovation as we move from the 3G/4G era to the 5G era.”

Qualcomm wants to use the new initiative to provide Chinese device manufacturers with its platform to help them develop premium tier and global 5G commercial devices. True, Qualcomm is currently in the driving seat in terms of device silicon and baseband technology, and doubtless a series of bilateral agreements would achieve similar results for the US company. But its recent run-ins with regulators and competition authorities, ongoing legal spats with major customers, not to mention the continuing disruption that all technology companies face from patent lawsuits, means that any solution to smooth business relationships is going to warmly welcomed.

“We are pleased to work closely with Qualcomm Technologies as Xiaomi has introduced generations of many smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms,” said Bin Lin, co-founder and president, Xiaomi. “For more broader opportunities that 5G will bring to Xiaomi, we will keep exploring and innovating on future technologies, insist on building high-quality smartphones for users worldwide, and deliver Xiaomi’s products to users in a broader range of regions.”

Qualcomm and its Chinese “5G Pioneer” partners will jointly explore new mobile applications and experiences enabled by 5G, as well as focusing on other transformative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and IoT.

“ZTE established itself as a market leader in 5G research and development with the announcement at MWC 2017 of the world's first gigabit smartphone with download speeds up to 1Gbit/s, and we are committed to being a leading supplier of 5G commercial devices and solutions, with plans to launch in 2019,” said Lixin Cheng, chief executive officer, ZTE Mobile Devices. “We are excited and are honored to be a part of the 5G Pioneer Initiative.”

“Lenovo started 5G technology research as well as productisation since the global communications industry began the 5G standard-setting process, and we have been working closely with Qualcomm Technologies in both aspects,” said Yuanqing Yang, chairman and CEO of Lenovo. “We hope to make our personal life and work smarter, and enable intelligent transformation across multiple industries through our concerted efforts.”