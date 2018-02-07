Orange announces 5G trials in France and Romania

Orange will conduct end-to-end 5G trials in France with Ericsson

Samsung and Cisco are partnering with Orange on 5G FWA trials in Romania

French centre for testing autonomous vehicles selects Orange as its 4G/5G partner

Partnership with Nokia and Kathrein for the design of a smart 4G/5G antenna

French telco Orange has announced several new European tests and trials for 5G equipment, in partnership with Ericsson, Samsung, Nokia and Cisco. It expects that these trials will lead to pilot deployments with 5G smartphones in 2019 and full commercial deployment from 2020. Orange will conduct a technical end-to-end 5G test in France in the cities of Lille and Douai, using network equipment supplied by Ericsson. The trial will run from mid-2018 until mid-2019, pending the necessary authorisations from regulator Arcep.

It will also conduct a test in Romania of high-speed broadband internet access in the home under real conditions to enhance the fibre network. Where fibre has not yet been deployed to the home, a high-speed broadband access solution using 5G could be a viable option in suburban areas in certain countries. This solution will also be made available for business customers, who will be able to easily access a back-up solution in case of issues with existing networks or to use it for temporary projects. To assess the maturity of this technology and its acceptance by customers, Orange will conduct a trial under real conditions in Romania during the second half of 2018 with its partners Samsung and Cisco.

Orange adds that it has been chosen by UTAC CERAM, the French centre for testing and the certification of autonomous vehicles, as its 4G/5G connectivity partner. Orange will provide 4G+ high speed coverage on the entire site of Linas-Montlhéry in the Ile-de-France. Further, in collaboration with Ericsson, Orange will deploy an experimental mobile infrastructure to test the necessary 5G functionality for autonomous vehicles, which will take place later in 2018.

Orange also announced a partnership with Nokia and Kathrein for the design of a smart antenna that manages 4G and 5G connectivity. It believes that this type of antenna, which is currently in the prototype stage, will be compact enough to be installed on existing mobile towers.

“This is the beginning of transformation that will affect the whole of our society and lead us towards a genuinely 5G Generation,” said Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, Executive Director of Innovation, Marketing and Technologies at Orange.