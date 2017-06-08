IETF looks to strengthen collaboration with 3GPP over 5G

Closer collaboration sought between 3GPP and IETF

Leveraging IETF’s links with IEEE, BBF, OPNFV and other groups

Applicable new work areas include routing enhancements and DetNet

Current technologies of interest are EAP and HTTP/2

This week the 3GPP is holding its TSG Plenary meeting in West Palm Beach, where it welcomed Alissa Cooper, the chair of the IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force) and Cisco Fellow, as it seeks to establish closer cooperation in the run up to 5G. As Georg Mayer, the 3GPP CT Chairman, told delegates (and as you can also learn from our interview with him on TelecomTV), 3GPP and IETF cooperation has already made a major impact, particularly on protocol related topics.

The stated mission of the IETF is to produce high quality, relevant technical and engineering documents that influence the way others design, use and manage the Internet in such a way as to make the Internet work more efficiently. It does this by adhering to a number of foundational principles: working within an open process, showing technical competence, having a volunteer core, creating rough consensus, running code and ensuring protocol ownership. Its technical areas cover all aspects of the Internet, from transport and routing through to security and management. For every Internet acronym out there, chances are the IETF has been involved in its development.

The IETF creates standards as RFCs (requests for comments). The process is a somewhat different from what is generally seen in the telecoms world. A specification undergoes a period of development and several phases of review by the community and is revised accordingly, before being adopted as a standard and published. The process is intended to balance the conflicting goals of displaying technical competence, the requirement for pre-implementation and testing, and the need to allow all parties to comment.