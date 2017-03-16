Hurdles to clear on the way to the 5G starting line

Study finds 5G operators will have problems with densification

Problems finding appropriate small cell partners

Problems with offload strategy

Vendors and operators have been falling over each other to study and test 5G components, trial test networks and tell us the results (always excellent, of course). But there’s possibly less information available about what’s standing in 5G’s way (apart from there not being enough spectrum and regulatory encouragement - but that’s always the case) and so who and what will be to blame if/when things don’t pick up as they should as we head for 2020.

The US Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) is slightly more detached from the standards fray than is, say, the GSMA, which naturally sees part of its role as next gen (whichever gen it happens to be) cheerleader.

The TIA has pulled together a report on the hurdles operators face before 5G commercial deployment… and there are a few.

Undertaken by Tolaga Research and sponsored by InterDigital, it finds that what it describes as the common industry assumption about 5G operator uptake, appears to be about right. That is, that around a third of operators expect to be offering some sort of 5G service by 2020.