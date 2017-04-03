How will the IEEE’s WiFi strategy play into 5G?

5G Roadmap expected from IEEE before October

Expect the focus to be on Connectivity, Ubiquity and Verticals

802.11 WiFi standard evolution targets IoT applications

Seeks to broaden the 5G ecosystem

The IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) has been rather restrained with its public position regards 5G and the ITU’s IMT-2020 standards process, in stark contrast to a decade ago when it submitted its 802.16 WiMAX standard as a candidate technology for IMT-Advanced (aka 4G). As events subsequently proved, WiMAX lost out to LTE for a variety of reasons, not least because of LTE’s status as an evolutionary technology from existing 3G and GSM-based architectures.

Throughout 2016, when vendors and industry associations were falling over themselves to convey their view of what 5G could and should be, and when the 3GPP group was already hard at work integrating 5G ideas into its ongoing standardisation roadmap, the IEEE declined to be drawn in to the melee. Yet the IEEE (whose organisation dwarfs that of 3GPP) is the custodian of WiFi (802.11) and its many iterations, which surely must play a role in future 5G networks?

Apart from a press statement issued at February’s Mobile World Congress event – that basically announced a dedicated 5G web portal listing interesting articles, publications, ideas and a schedule of regional workshops – there’s been precious little information. Last week, however, a release from ZTE let slip some of the work being done of aligning WiFi with cellular 5G.

The release was intended to congratulate Sun Bo, the company’s technology standardisation expert, on being recognized for his contributions to new wireless network standards by the IEEE. He received an Outstanding Contribution Award for his work on IEEE 802.11-2016, a wireless LAN standard that ZTE says “will become a component of next-generation 5G communications technologies”.

The IEEE’s standards can be a minefield of letters and numbers, but this latest one is worth investigation. 802.11-2016 cover the exchange of information between local and metropolitan area networks, with enhancements to the existing medium access control (MAC) and physical layer (PHY) functions.

“The purpose of this standard is to provide wireless connectivity for fixed, portable, and moving stations within a local area,” states the official IEEE submission. “This standard also offers regulatory bodies a means of standardising access to one or more frequency bands for the purpose of local area communication.”

What it effectively does is roll-up a number of corrections, amendments and changes to the 802.11 core baseline standard, especially those created for 802.11ac and 802.11ad, whilst maintaining backwards compatibility with the increasingly popular 802.11ac.

“ZTE believes WLAN will be an important component of 5G, as the flexible core network structure of 5G will support multiple types of access networks including WLAN,” said the vendor. The standard was approved by the IEEE Board last December and (as far as we can tell) is now awaiting official publishing.