How to make 5G pay: will Virtual and Augmented Reality become a reality?

Telcos still looking for use case reassurance for 5G

Virtual and Augmented reality haven’t taken off yet but if they do...

... they might be just what the net doctor ordered

Perhaps the major schism in 5G at the moment has opened up around the old cart/horse conundrum - supply or demand, which is the more important? While industry bodies, politicians and equipment vendors (mostly) pump up the amount of prize money waiting at the finishing line of the global 5G race, technology sceptics and some well-placed telco executives question the business model and the number of use cases likely to be unearthed in time to make the effort pay. High bandwidth, low latency applications are particularly welcome.

One of the main candidates in that regard is clearly the Virtual and Augmented Reality segment. Data and Analytics company, GlobalData, acronyms it as ‘VRAR’ but we think VAAR is better (plus you can say it). GlobalData points out that VAAR might not only bring connectivity revenue, but in so doing places telcos in a good position to monetise their own platforms and services through content innovation.

Which in theory is all very well, but several attempts to make the VAAR concept real have so far come to very little (Google Glass, anyone?). As the company points out in its report ‘Telcos and Virtual and Augmented Reality (VRAR): Opportunities, Challenges and Winning Strategies’, “despite robust momentum on the supply side, the VRAR market is still nascent, with the penetration of VRAR headsets very low relative to other computing devices.”