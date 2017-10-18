Hold the front page, Europe could be a leading market for 5G (#wowreally?)

GSMA says 5G to account for a third of Europe’s mobile market by 2025

214 million 5G connections in Europe by 2025

Mobile operator revenue reached €143 billion in 2016

GSMA CEO continues his lobbying for a “fresh regulatory approach”

Like the stadium rock group that bounds onto the stage with the obligatory “hello [insert name of city here]” and then continues to proclaim that the fans in [insert name of city here] are the greatest ever, the GSMA is touring the world to promote the economic benefits of mobile technology. This month, it’s Europe’s turn. A new report suggests that Europe will be “one of the largest 5G markets in the world” by 2025. A pretty safe and vague statement if ever there was one.

Now we have great respect for the GSMA and how it has helped manage the successful growth of global mobile services, and we regularly cover its extensive reports and initiatives. To paraphrase The Donald, “nobody knows more about mobile than we do”. But sometimes the worthy facts and insights get lost behind unhelpful headlines and hijacked for political lobbying purposes.

Case in point is the GSMA's latest report. We are told that more than 30 per cent of Europe’s mobile connections will be running on 5G networks by 2025, and that there will be 214 million 5G connections in Europe by that year. With the first commercial 5G networks in Europe due to be switched on by 2020, 5G network coverage is expected to reach almost three-quarters of Europe’s population by 2025. But the first quote from the GSMA’s Director General is a plea for regulatory reforms. Subtle it is not.

“Europe has an opportunity to re-establish itself as a global technology leader as we move toward the 5G era, but this can only happen if policymakers move quickly and boldly to make the necessary regulatory reforms to boost the region’s competitiveness on the global stage and bring innovative services to Europe’s citizens,” said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA. "A forward-looking regulatory environment designed to encourage long-term investment and innovation in Europe’s digital infrastructure is essential to maintaining a vibrant European mobile ecosystem and delivering the European Commission’s vision for a ‘Gigabit Society’.”

Chill out Mats, I think its hygge time. Firstly, can Europe really be “a global technology leader” in what is well and truly a global industry with contributions and innovations from all parts of the world? Does it even need to be a global technology leader? How does that square with the GSMA’s friends in North America and Asia? I’m sure they don’t want to play second fiddle to Europe. It’s bad enough the UK thinking it can become a 5G powerhouse (I’m still waiting for its Northern Powerhouse, but that’s another story), when the important aspect here is that the global industry as a whole – irrespective of where individual companies may be headquartered – benefits from the significant investment in 5G and can deliver valued services to customers.

“Europe needs a holistic policy and regulatory framework that reinforces its position as a preferred location for investment and innovation,” added Granryd, warming to his theme. “We are calling for fresh dialogue between government and industry to assess how the Digital Single Market has performed to date, what needs to change and where regulation can promote the long-term development of Europe’s digital vision.”