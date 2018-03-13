Broadcom's expansion plans dashed by Trump: but at least it has a new switch

Trump kills Broadcom's bid for Qualcomm

Industry stunned and slightly confused over why Trump has acted

Broadcom's technical life goes on - a powerful Ethernet switch for front haul applications

In the week that Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm appears to have crashed and burned following the intervention of the US president, Broadcom has launched what it claims is a revolutionary addition to the fast-growing technology stack currently being developed to enable 5G.

It claims its Monterey Ethernet switch is the industry’s first Ethernet switch built specifically for cellular fronthaul networks. What remains unclear is whether the switch will support actual 5G standards for fronthaul, an issue which may underlie worries about Qualcomm being bought by Broadcom and changing the focus of its research.

Broadcom stresses in all its communications how much store it sets by 5G as the important new market, but fifth generation networking can be defined as a superset of network technologies of which the 3GPP standards makes up an important, but not the only, part. We have reached out to Broadcom for clarification on this but as yet have received no reply (its beleaguered press office is probably busy fielding terabytes of comment requests). If this changes we’ll update the story.