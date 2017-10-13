Are telcos finally looking beyond consumers for 5G use cases?

Ericsson publishes its annual 5G Readiness Survey of mobile operators

78 per cent of respondents are already involved in 5G trials

Enterprise users and specialised industries becoming strategic goals

Yet telcos still think they can upsell 4G consumers with higher 5G tariffs

Ericsson has today published the latest edition of its annual 5G Readiness Survey. For a company steeped in the history of cellular technology, but finding the industry shift to software and virtualisation something of a culture shock, success in 5G is an absolute must. Having dominated cellular infrastructure for the past several decades, Ericsson needs to be positioned at the heart of a successful and profitable 5G sector.

Thankfully for Ericsson, its latest report shows that many operators have accelerated preparations for the new technology with trials being carried out by 78 per cent of the respondents. This isn’t a huge, wide-ranging survey – only 50 executives were contacted and interviewed from 37 operators around the world (precise details were not revealed). However, these are smart people, with around half the heads of network engineering or architectures.

Also, the many early 5G tests and trials means that many operators are keen to deploy early – far in advance of the completion of the ITU IMT-2020 standards in, you guessed it, 2020. The survey found that 28 per cent of the respondents expect to deploy 5G in 2018. It is also a relief to see that none of the respondents claim they still have zero interest in 5G, although a worrying 6 per cent (3 people?) say they are just tossing around ideas at this time and have not yet to begin planning.

On the technical side, the survey looked at which technologies were deemed essential features of 5G. MIMO topped the table with 82 per cent, although the related beamforming scored low with just 50 per cent. VNFs, network slicing and security came in high at 68 per cent each. Network automation dropped to 54 per cent and Mobile Edge 50 per cent.