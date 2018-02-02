5G Monarch commences industrial network slicing trial in Hamburg

Collaboration between Nokia, Deutsche Telekom and Hamburg Port Authority

A 8,000-hectare site to carry out key tests of 5G applications

Use cases include traffic lights management, data processing and VR

The Hamburg trial will test several network slices under 'live' conditions

Deutsche Telekom, Nokia and the Hamburg Port Authority have announced that they will commence testing of 5G in an industrial environment in the city’s extensive port, with the trial covering a 8,000-hectare area in which they will conduct key tests of various aspects of 5G functionality, including everyone’s favourite –network slicing. 5G will be tested with use cases such as traffic lights management, data processing from mobile sensors and virtual reality. To provide connectivity, an antenna has been installed on the Hamburg television tower.

Whilst the Port of Hamburg is a major logistics hub, it is also something of a touristic attraction. Such a setting provides an environment for testing a variety of use cases that place very different demands onto a 5G network. For example, the Port Authority wants to use 5G to manage traffic lights within the port area, as well as collecting and processing environmental measurement data in real-time. On the other hand, virtual reality applications can be applied to monitor critical infrastructure such as water gates and construction areas, important in ensuring safety in the port.

To properly cater for the different use cases, all of which have different requirements and network demands, network slices will be tested. Network slicing is a key architectural feature of 5G, enabling networks to dynamically and flexibly adapt to the requirements of different applications. The trial in Hamburg will test several network slices under 'live' conditions in an industrial setting, for the first time in Germany.

“This testbed in Hamburg is an important development step along the road to 5G,” says Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. “We need practical experience which we can get in the Port of Hamburg. Our goal is to understand how we can best adapt our network to customer requirements. The production industry and the logistics sector in particular are going to reap the benefits of 5G as a powerful lever for many applications.”