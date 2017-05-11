3GPP takes control of Northbound APIs for 5G-enabled vertical services

3GPP initiates new common API framework study

Provide an interface between application servers and the network

Builds on API work already done for broadcast services and MTC

Could involve collaboration with other API-producing organisations

The much-vaunted ability of 5G to help operators provide targeted services to vertical industries is still far from guaranteed. First, “verticals” are not one homogenous group, but a wide range of disparate industries that all have their own specific requirements. Second, long-overdue attempts to engage with verticals early in the standards process is only just underway, with certain industries (most notably the automotive sector) proving successful and useful so far, yet many others remain elusive. And third, network technology and architectures are not yet sufficiently advanced to support such endeavours.

The 3GPP standards group has this week further addressed the third point. Yes, we know “network slicing” of functions and assets will create these dynamic, programmable and segment-specific virtualised networks. However, that is far from job done. How does the network communicate with application-specific servers? In other words, how do operators enable interaction at the application layer?

What’s needed is a Northbound Application Programme Interface (API), which provides an interface between an Application Server (either in a mobile operator’s network or external to it and operated by a third party) and the cellular network, controlled by specified functions in the operator’s network. That’s exactly what the 3GPP has now decided to address.