Honda brings AI to the Connected Car

Bright Box has been focusing on the connected car for the past five years. Two years ago it started a collaboration with Honda to bring connectivity to their vehicles, using the Bright Box platform. It offers a turnkey solution in the form of a dongle, equipped with a SIM card, that fits into the car's OBD (on-board diagnostics) adapter. This collates data from various points within the vehicle, such as driving style, gear selections, and numerous onboard sensors. The data is then transmitted to a Microsoft Azure cloud, and then data analytics is performed by Honda and offered to their customers. They are now bring AI technologies to the solution, to link together car data with user information, such as pre-empting the need to refuel before starting out on a long journey.

Filmed at: 5G World, London, 14 June 2017

Produced and Filmed by: Gitte Daniels – Edited by: Gino Isaacs