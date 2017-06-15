5G World Evening News – Day 2
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RYF5FxvBFd8?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Exclusive Video News Highlights
Deutsche Telekom warns of the 5G Innovation Gap... The commoditisation of the RAN... Honda brings AI to the Connected Car... and NXP unveils its programmable modem technology.
Featuring:
- Uwe Jenssen, VP Innovation and Research, Deutsche Telekom
- Ebrahim Bushehr, CEO Lime Microsystems
- Robert Schuessler, VP Bright Box Europe
- Jim Bridgewater, Product Marketing, NXP
Filmed at: 5G World, 15 June 2017, London
Loading…