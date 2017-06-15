Fullscreen User Comments
5G World Evening News – Day 2

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
5G World 2017-06-15T16:46:00 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RYF5FxvBFd8?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Exclusive Video News Highlights

Deutsche Telekom warns of the 5G Innovation Gap... The commoditisation of the RAN... Honda brings AI to the Connected Car... and NXP unveils its programmable modem technology.

Featuring:

  • Uwe Jenssen, VP Innovation and Research, Deutsche Telekom
  • Ebrahim Bushehr, CEO Lime Microsystems
  • Robert Schuessler, VP Bright Box Europe
  • Jim Bridgewater, Product Marketing, NXP

Filmed at: 5G World, 15 June 2017, London

