Nokia closes the gap between Wi-Fi and 5G with updated Beacon

A further blurring of the line between Wi-Fi and cellular has been served up by Nokia this week.

The Finnish kit maker has updated its Beacon line of whole-home Wi-Fi networking products to include Wi-Fi 6. Not particularly earth-shattering, but what makes this interesting is the wording of Nokia's announcement. In essence, the company has pitched Wi-Fi 6 as a way for operators to offer an in-home 5G experience. It is Wi-Fi as an extension of mobile, rather than distinct from it.

"Nokia's new Beacon 6 will play a fundamental role in helping operators significantly enhance residential Wi-Fi and for the first time, deliver a true 5G experience across the network," said Sandra Motley, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks business.

According to Nokia, with its high throughput and low latency, users are less likely to notice any change in performance as they hand off from 5G to their home Wi-Fi 6 network. So, why not just call the whole user experience 5G?

Well, the obvious counterpoint to that is that whatever access network the Wi-Fi is connected to will have the final say on the user experience. The home WLAN could be fast as lightning, but if the broadband service is delivered over a contended FTTC connection, the experience probably won't be as slick as 5G.