Broadcom brings 802.11ax closer to the masses with new CPE SoC

Broadcom has unveiled what it claims is the world's first CPE system on a chip that combines support for xDSL broadband with the latest and greatest Wi-Fi standard, 802.11ax.

Referred to as Wi-Fi 6 by the Wi-Fi Alliance, 802.11ax promises a step-change in throughput, by implementing modulation techniques used in cellular networking – namely orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) and 1024 quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) – to greatly improve spectral efficiency. In short, it means that a Wi-Fi network will be able to deliver fast connections to many more devices at once without the whole thing grinding to a shuddering halt. It also offers improvements in signal range and battery performance in end user devices.

This holds huge potential for busy venues like stadia, airports, hotel lobbies, conference venues and so-on that want to offer a Wi-Fi service that actually works. It is also important for home users, because previously-dumb devices will in future connect wirelessly to the home hub, and the simultaneous consumption of data-hungry services like 4K TV and gaming will only increase.

It is here where Broadcom's new chip comes in. As the name spells out, it is a CPE SoC that supports xDSL, meaning copper-based broadband providers can offer the latest Wi-Fi tech to their home broadband customers. However, this also throws up a potential bottleneck in the form of the last mile. This is because while the home Wi-Fi network will have the capacity to handle all these demanding services, the access network trying to deliver them to the home in the first place might not, particularly if it is an ageing DSL connection.

