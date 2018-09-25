Shock, horror: Europe tops global mobile video ratings

Network performance and ranking using the blunt instruments of average speed, delay, availability, and so on had simply run out of road as a way to differentiate network performances. The networks have - at least in the UK - all lifted their measurable performance to the point where you could hardly get a SIM card between them.

So to now users were being presented with rankings where the best and worst performers were separated by just a few percentage points - hardly a compelling basis on which to choose a service provider. Likewise, limited measurement wasn’t really helping service providers to decide how and how much to spend to improve their offerings.

In fact the network operators and their system vendors have long recognised the difference between network and service performance and had developed their own service monitoring and management systems to expose ‘real’ applications performance on their own networks.

But unless they all agreed to share their performance via some sort of confidential benchmarking scheme (a third party looks at the data and only reveals each participant’s ranking on key performance measurements to the participant, not its competitors) they were flying blind, as it were.