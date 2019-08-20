Under different circumstances, BT's £100m Dutch sale would be viewed as a shrewd move

BT will sell £100 million worth of telecoms infrastructure in the Netherlands as part of its effort to revive its struggling Global Services division.

According to The Sunday Times, CEO Philip Jansen said that towers and broadband cables connecting Global Services' Dutch customers are on the block.

This comes off the back of BT selling Global Services Ireland. Reports earlier this summer alleged that Global Services' operations in Spain and Latin America are up for sale as well; however, Jansen said in the Times report that BT is focused on selling Global Services infrastructure, and not pulling out of specific countries altogether.

Even if everything at Global Services was tickety-boo – which of course it isn't – offloading a bunch of broadband cables and towers in various markets could still prove to be a shrewd move in the long term, given the general direction in which the industry is headed.