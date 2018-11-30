That the Great Telco Debate is great is beyond debate

Yesterday’s Great Telco Debate was a rip-roaring success. I’d better declare an interest: TelecomTV is now properly involved with the GTD. We’d been filming it for a year or two and we liked it so much we’re now pitching in to help it to even greater heights.

What’s so great about the Great Telco Debate?

If T-Mobile (US) can style itself as the untelco, then the GTD is the unconference. Sales pitches (the bane of the common or garden IT conference) are banned and are deemed no loss. Even rambling on about your company, what it does, why it’s fantastic etc etc, is deeply frowned upon. In any case, too much corporate promotion runs down your speaker’s clock which is set to 5 minutes. The idea is not so much to ‘win’ the debate, but to see if, in 5 minutes, you can bring some new points and insights to the table for whatever you’re arguing for or against..

It really is a proper debate though. The format is simple enough - define a list of six current important issues (and god knows, telecoms always has a ready supply of those), compose a provocative question for each one. Light the blue touch paper and stand back.