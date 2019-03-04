Next challenge for telcos: mastering the ‘Coordination Age’

London based Analysts, STL Partners, have just published an executive briefing on what it calls the ‘Coordination Age’. It’s interesting. In STL’s view what we’re dealing with is more like a protocol stack than a progression of ages, with the Communications ‘age’ or layer shunting data between people (mostly); the information age sits on top and uses the layer below to distribute information to where it’s needed (at ever-diminishing cost); and the age we’re entering now is mostly about improving the coordination of ‘real world’ resources: food, materials, fuel, land, and water; along with human resources, information and computer power, so as to improve the way everything interacts with everything else.

The goal and the end-result is that we all end up benefiting from greater output and less waste because everything is linked up and furiously communicating to optimise the global economy and its resources.

It sounds a lot like an IoT vision and that’s because IoT is not just about gathering data, it’s about putting it to work, and this is a helicopter view of what all that activity looks like from strategically high up and how it might grow the global cake.