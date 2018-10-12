Huawei's lays out its global business principles: openness, cooperation, and win-win

Openness, cooperation, and win-win. Of course it's a slice of business (and political) propaganda and a predictable riposte to Trump's 'America First' stance on international trade and technology ownership. But as a slogan it beats and makes more friends than “Trade wars are easy to win”.

The occasion was Huawei's hosting of a Global Industry Organization (GIO) Roundtable, during which it released its three-year global industry cooperation plan, committing itself to invest more in industry application innovation and multilateral cooperation, and to the construction of industry organizations' digital and intelligent platforms.

But it's also not that far removed from the language used by the US and Europe when the foundations of globalization were being laid in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Looks like Huawei, at least, is going to stick with the original internationalist ideals, or at least it's going to keep up the wording (see more on these announcements below).

Huawei has also been busy showing off its technologies as part of HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, the annual shindig that all companies over a certain size now seem obliged to stage once a year and which have now replaced multi-million dollar stands at broad industry events.

But if you drag people along to your own event you'd better have something to talk about and something wow to show them once they get there, as Google discovered with its rather lacklustre event this week.

Huawei, however, has the firepower. It’s announcements and commitments to the global networking industry continue thick and fast, as they have been doing for at least two years.

This week we’ve also had the following Trackers arrive in our system:

Huawei releases faster full-lifecycle AI development platform

Huawei says it’s endeavoring to accelerate AI industry development. ModelArts, it claims, is a faster and more inclusive one-stop AI development platform, involving data labeling and preparation, and model training, optimization, and deployment.

Huawei updates the industry-oriented Intent-Driven Network solution

It may well have, but reading this Tracker may not get you any closer to understanding what it’s done or even what an Intent network is. So here goes: it’s a network which is set up with a control mechanism to meet performance requests. This is clearly very complicated. So an intent is offered to, say, get this data from A to C with x jitter and y latency. The system takes account of the network’s current state and then works out a route that will meet the requirements with the right QoS. It can be much more complicated than that.

Huawei releases AI strategy and full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio

Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu announced Huawei’s AI portfolio which includes its new Ascend series of AI chips and new products and cloud services that are built on Ascend chip capabilities.

Huawei helps customers innovate with intelligent cloud data centers

Huawei released its next-generation full-stack private cloud solution FusionCloud 6.5 and introduced the new-generation mission-critical cloud storage FusionStorage.