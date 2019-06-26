Helping CSPs negotiate and manage Int. voice services

The service, from i3forum and “powered by TeleGeography”, enables international Carriers to anonymously share market data to benchmark what they pay and the services they receive against members’ average performance.

The resulting data is expected to provide valuable insights and intelligence to inform members’ commercial behaviour.

I3forum is a non-profit industry body focused on transformation in the carrier business and it’s just launched the database - i3forum Insights - at International Telecoms Week 2019.

The process is for participating carriers to upload their voice traffic data to the database. It’s then anonymised and aggregated (in normal circumstances this is commercially sensitive data that carriers don’t want each other - or their suppliers - to see).

Each participating carrier is then able to compare its own data against the data provided by other participating carriers using an analytics engine, Tableau. The resulting data can support business and marketing planning, organisational alignment, routing optimisation, pricing and procurement.

i3forum Insights is available to both members and non-members of i3forum.

“We are really proud to announce the launch of i3forum Insights. We have gone beyond producing recommendations to deliver a service designed for carriers, by carriers,” said Philippe Millet, Chairman of i3forum. “With the support of TeleGeography, we want to maximise the potential of the data in our businesses to support the industry with data-driven insights and intelligence. We truly believe that when global carriers work together, we can all benefit from the wealth of data in our industry.”

“This is a great opportunity for carriers to collaborate and compare data in a secure, anonymous environment,” said TeleGeography Senior Analyst and Data Science Manager Mike Bisaha. “We’re thrilled to support i3forum on this venture. We look forward to working with participants and simplifying how carriers share information.”