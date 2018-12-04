Why digital transformation is important for telcos

The rate at which European companies are spending to become ‘digitally transformed’ is growing at a steady clip, according to IDC, which has just turned out its latest Worldwide Semiannual Digital Transformation Spending Guide.

Two major reasons as to why this is important for telcos.

First it involves our bread and butter. The more companies and sectors transform, the more they consume network and allied services to get there, so digital transformation is in large part driving connectivity.

So how best to understand it?

According to IDC it’s “where technologies and processes that businesses deploy are so tightly linked to their customers and markets that the boundary between the internal operations of the enterprise and its external ecosystem is rapidly disappearing.”

So when everything is, or could be, digitally linked up, enterprises and organisations of all stripes quickly (or not) see how they can reorganise and re-define the way they operate to take competitive advantage by doing things differently.

IDC’s spending guide “sizes” the dollar opportunity represented by those business transformations. Given that definition, it must be slightly tricky to work out what can be classed as ‘transformation’ spending and what is/was money spent on IT to serve the current business model, but just make it run better.

And furthermore, it’s clear that ‘transformation’ is not a thing (one year you’re not the next year you’re transformed) even though it’s necessary to see it as a thing when you’re selling goods and services into it. It is, from the corporate side, a journey segmented into different projects which can only go as fast as the entities you’re integrating with (externally AND internally) are going.

Good reason number two: Telcos themselves recognise that digital transformation will have a huge impact on their own operations and market position. Virtualisation in particular opens up a plethora of possibilities, many of them uncomfortable. Just one profound change: the network edge, or bits of it, look likely to eventually become virtualised entities within or on the edge of, the public cloud. If telcos don’t architect in this way, other entities will (Hello Google!).

Tricky to determine or not, IDC sizes European spending on technologies and services that enable the digital transformation (DX) of business practices and products, at $378.2 billion by 2022. The important thing is growth. It claims DX spending is expected to steadily expand throughout the 2017-2022 forecast period with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 15.1 per cent.

