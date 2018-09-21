Citizens are keen to digitally engage with government, finds survey

One of the companion sets of applications to the ‘smart city’ push is what Accenture calls ‘government innovation and personalized services’. In fact if you’re going to build a ‘smart city’ it would be missing a trick if you didn’t use the heightened digital capabilities of the resulting infrastructure to improve government service delivery: helping citizens to access benefits, interact with the democratic process, apply for passports and so on: as well as engage digitally with health and welfare services.

Government or health administration benefits by reducing the costs of engagement, citizens benefit because their entitlements are easier to access.

Accenture recently surveyed 6,000 citizens in Australia, France, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States on a variety of public service issues and topics and the good news is that, overall, citizens are more than willing to offer up their data in return for better digital service - in fact they already have increased expectations for government innovation in this area, and many view it as a top priority.

Accenture found that its respondents were willing to provide personal information if it meant their being able to access digital benefits and receive more personalized treatment.

About four in 10 citizens (42 percent) would willingly use “internet of things” devices to share personal data with government to receive discounts or improved services;

Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of citizens would provide biometric data such as fingerprints, retinal scans and voice ID to government in exchange for more-personalized services; and

More than half (54 percent) of citizens would be willing to share their fingerprints in return for more-personalized government services.

Healthcare

Accenture has also enhanced its own ‘Intelligent Patient Platform’ with two interactive virtual-assistant bots which, it claims, use artificial intelligence to constantly learn and make intelligent recommendations about what health professionals could’ do next’ when it comes to individual patient care.

Ella is a virtual care assistant for patients that provides medication reminders, vitals tracking and appointment scheduling.

Ethan is a virtual service assistant for healthcare providers that can help healthcare professionals more easily engage with patients, better monitor their health activity, and coordinate with other care team members to provide critical services in a more holistic manner.

In addition to the introduction of the two bots, accenture says AI and process capabilities have been embedded throughout the Patient Engagement solution to improve the user experience, including:

Onboarding Contact Center — that provides intelligent guided experiences on recommended steps to get patients access to therapy quicker and more easily.

Adherence & Care Management Contact Center — where AI recommends actions at the point of need to keep patients on their treatment protocol with a more personalized and coordinated experience.

Provider Portal & Mobile App — to provide physicians with better patient insights and fact-based, intelligent guidance on the content and services available for individual patient needs.

See - Accenture introduces Ella and Ethan, AI bots to improve a patient's health and care using the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform

Full press release on personalised government engagement below