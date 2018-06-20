Telstra chops a quarter of its staff and splits out its infrastructure

Australia’s dominant telco, Telstra, has announced a sweeping plan to chop a full quarter of its workforce as just one part of a drastic cost-cutting and refocusing exercise that it hopes will put it back on a growth track - or at least stop it from shrinking even further.

It currently employs around 32,000 people and says one in four of its planned 8000 job losses will involve executive and middle management roles.

The former incumbent has been left somewhat becalmed by the advent of Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN), which has sucked away the broadband subscriptions which have often been the only revenue growth area for its peers in other markets as their voice and texting revenues have shrunk and network competition (or their own inaction) has shaved the excitement off their SME and corporate service revenues.

As a result the outlook for Telstra has appeared somewhat bleak.

If you can’t get the revenue up the least you can do is try to get the costs down, so Telstra, which had already recently announced a A$1.5 billion cost-cutting exercise, is going to target an extra A$1 billion of cuts on top of those already announced.