Telenor CTO unveils four ‘gamechangers’

Six months into his tenure as CTO at Telenor, Amol Phadke has unveiled his new tech strategy for the telco by identifying four technology programmes that he believes will be “game-changers” for the network operator.

Phadke joined the operator in September 2023 and since then has set about defining a technology strategy for Telenor’s operations: This was something he talked about only weeks after joining the operator when he chatted to TelecomTV at the DTW23 event in Copenhagen – see Telenor’s new CTO on becoming an AI-first telco.

He joined us again at MWC24 in Barcelona to provide an update, noting that this is a great time for Telenor, which has operating units across the Nordics and in several markets in Asia, “to do a technology transformation… there is tremendous potential in all of these markets”.

“The last six months have been a combination of discovering what’s happening, understanding what our partner and ecosystem looks like, what are the new technologies that we are starting to embed, and ultimately how we are driving the business benefit in terms of a very different customer experience, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. Those are the three business parameters that I'm now looking at [and]... we now have a great new technology mission for our group, which is to embed technology at the heart of everything we do in our businesses to really harness that innovation in order to drive value,” said Phadke.

As part of the new strategy, Phadke and his team have identified “four key programmes that we believe will be game-changers for us at Telenor.” At the heart of those four pillars are AI – which includes Telenor’s new partnership with Nvidia – cloud-native practices, open networks and enterprise services development and growth.

To find out more about the strategy, those four pillars, the Nvidia relationship, Phadke’s view on the evolution of OSS and BSS and what Telenor’s CTO is looking for from the vendor community, check out the full interview – MWC24: Telenor’s Amol Phadke on how AI can transform the network.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV