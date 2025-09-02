SKT signs up Schneider Electric for its AI DC

SK Telecom is getting a lot of help from its fellow SK Group companies, as well as major global tech firms, such as Nvidia and Amazon Web Services (AWS), for the development of its massive AI datacentre in Ulsan, South Korea, as we previously reported – see Under the hood of SKT’s Ulsan AI datacentre.

But another key partner is Paris, France-based energy management and automation giant Schneider Electric, a company with a €20bn annual turnover that specialises in the development of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) equipment and solutions – not sexy, for sure, but absolutely vital to the efficiency and viability of digital infrastructure facilities, such as AI datacentres.

Schneider Electric will supply SKT with equipment across five categories, including power distribution (switchgear), uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and automated control systems. SKT noted that it will integrate the vendor’s Electrical Transient Analyzer Program (ETAP) solution – digital twin software for power systems that spans design, analysis and operation stages – into its unified AI datacentre infrastructure management (DCIM) system, which will allow the operator to “pursue digital twin-based operational optimisation”.

“The AI DCIM platform provides software and tools for real-time monitoring and management of power consumption and infrastructure utilisation. Through this integration, SK Telecom aims to maximise datacentre operational efficiency and further enhance the capabilities of its AI DCIM solution,” added SKT.

Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SKT, stated: “Our partnership with Schneider Electric and the deepening of this strategic collaboration are expected to not only support the construction of the Guro AI DC [SKT’s datacentre near Seoul] and the gigawatt-scale expansion of the SK AI DC in Ulsan but also to create synergies across the SK Group affiliates, driving mutual growth at the highest level.”

Pankaj Sharma, head of secure power and services at Schneider Electric, added: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in setting a new standard for AI datacentres by leveraging the combined technological expertise and know-how of both companies. Schneider Electric remains committed to working closely with SKT to build a sustainable and efficient next-generation datacentre ecosystem.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV