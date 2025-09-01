India’s Reliance forms new AI subsidiary

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the parent company of India’s leading telco Reliance Jio, has formed a new subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, to help focus its broad AI efforts and further its strategy to become a “deep tech enterprise”.

The subsidiary was announced by RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani during the company’s latest annual general meeting (AGM). He noted that the new company has “four clear missions”.

First, to be the corporate vehicle for RIL’s AI infrastructure: It will “build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready datacentres, powered by green energy and engineered for training and inference at national scale,” said Ambani, who added that work is already underway on the facilities being built in Jamnagar in the state of Gujarat. The datacentres “will be delivered in phases aligned to India’s growing needs”. He didn’t mention Nvidia during the AGM, but the GPU giant’s technology will be at the heart of the facilities, as announced during Nvidia’s AI Summit in Mumbai last October. Google is also key to this development (more on this later).

Second, Reliance Intelligence will forge multiple global partnerships to combine “the world’s best tech companies and open-source communities together with Reliance’s deep-domain expertise and execution strength”. (More on this in a moment.)

Third, the division will develop AI services for the Indian market. “Reliance Intelligence will deliver trusted, easy-to-use AI services for consumers, small businesses and enterprises, and solutions for sectors of national importance such as education, healthcare and agriculture,” noted Ambani. “The services will be reliable at scale and affordable for every Indian,” he added.

Fourth, it will employ the company’s AI talent. Reliance Intelligence will “create a home for world-class researchers, engineers, designers and product builders, combining the speed of research with the rigour of engineering, so that ideas become innovations and applications, providing solutions to India and the world.

The big name partnerships will be key to the new subsidiary’s success and it starts with two of the biggest names in the global tech sector – Google and Meta.

With Meta, RIL is forming a new joint venture focused on the development and provision of AI services for enterprise users – see https://www.telecomtv.com/content/telcos-and-ai-channel/reliance-and-meta-target-india-s-enterprise-ai-sector-53726/.

With Google, RIL is forging a “deeper, holistic partnership for AI… so that developers, startups, and enterprises can innovate faster, operate more securely and reach every corner of India”.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told the AGM (via video) that the partnership, already 10 years old, “has helped bring affordable internet access to millions, helping to power India’s digital revolution. And now we are building on this to help shape the next leap with AI. The AI opportunity in India is extraordinary. It will transform every industry and organisation – from the largest enterprises to the smallest kirana store [small local shop]. Google and Reliance are partnering to help all of Reliance’s businesses transform, using AI – from energy and retail to telecom and financial services. To support this AI adoption, together we are establishing a Jamnagar Cloud region, built for and dedicated to Reliance. It will bring world-class AI and compute from Google Cloud, powered by clean energy from Reliance and connected by Jio’s advanced network.”

Ambani also cited robotics (particularly humanoid robotics) as another key AI opportunity. “Intelligent automation will transform factories into adaptive production systems, warehouses into autonomous supply chains, and hospitals into centres of precision care. We are investing to make India a leader in human-centric robotics powered by AI, creating new types of industries and services, new types of agriculture, new types of jobs, and attractive new opportunities for our youth,” stated the chairman.

Jio Platforms, the RIL division that includes Reliance Jio as well as numerous digital tech product developments, will play a key role in enabling Reliance Intelligence, and helping to spread the influence of RIL’s digital efforts worldwide. To help with that plan, Ambani has long hinted that Jio Platforms would become a listed company and, following several delays, he told the AGM that Jio’s initial public offering (IPO) would take place “by the first half of 2026,” sending India’s financial markets into a frenzy. The Economic Times reported that the IPO is expected to value Jio at $154bn.

With its launch of Reliance Jio, Ambani’s company transformed and now leads India’s communications services sector, boasting more than 500 million customers and improving financials: In the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, Jio Platforms generated revenues of 410.5bn Indian rupees ($4.75bn), up by 18.8% year on year, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 181.4bn rupees ($2.1bn), up by 23.9%, and profit after tax of 71.1bn rupees ($823m), up by 24.8%.

Now Ambani sees an opportunity to lead in AI.

“A decade ago, digital services became a new growth engine for Reliance. Now, the opportunity before us with AI is just as large, if not larger. Jio promised and delivered digital everywhere and for every Indian. Similarly, Reliance Intelligence promises to deliver AI everywhere for every Indian. With Reliance Intelligence and our strong partnerships, green infrastructure and India-first governance, we are building for the next decade with confidence and ambition. I am excited about what we will achieve, and I look forward to keeping you updated on our progress in the coming years,” he stated.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV