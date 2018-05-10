BT turns in shrinking revenue results but promises major restructuring to turn things around

BT is undertaking one of its periodic restructurings/staff slashings, announced as it delivered its expected gloomy financial results. These revealed accelerating revenue erosion, with a 3 per cent drop in the fourth quarter to £5.96 billion against a 1 per cent drop for the full year to £23.7 billion.

BT says it will cut around 13,000 jobs over the next three years as part of a major restructuring plan which will also see the UK’s biggest telco up sticks and move out of its prime City of London headquarters, a task that may be easier to accomplish once it has winnowed thousands of ‘middle management and back office staff’ from the payroll. At least some of these will currently be working from its Newgate Street HQ while a third of the 13,000 outplacements are non-UK.

Meantime, BT is also planning some critical inplacements: it says it will take on an additional 6,000 engineers, customer service and cybersecurity experts to help steer it in a slightly new, customer-focused (natch) direction.

Back at the nitty-gritty, BT expects the job cuts will reduce its costs by £1.5 billion and it intends to up its annual network investment to around £3.7 billion as it rolls out ‘ultrafast broadband’ and readies the ground for 5G.

None of that stopped BT’s shares dropping by 8% as investors absorbed the long-term impact of the restructuring which is not expected to cause a return to profit growth for at least three years.