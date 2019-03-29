Denmark hands over free spectrum for better mobile coverage

Denmark's telecoms regulator this week announced the results of its latest spectrum auction, which netted 2.2 billion kroner (around US$333 million) for government coffers despite the fact that certain frequencies were given away for free in return for better mobile coverage in underserved areas of the country.

The state set a reserve price of zero for certain lots of spectrum in the 700 MHz and 900 MHz bands, essentially enabling operators to acquire frequencies for no or low cost, provided they adhere to specific coverage requirements. There are 212 territories, split into three non-overlapping blocks, in which licence winners must cover 90% of the area with download speeds of 30 Mbps and uplink of 3 Mbps by April 2022.

The 212 areas cover around 19,000 homes and businesses, which means the government has effectively missed out on a reasonable potential chunk of revenue in order to boost mobile coverage for a relatively small number of people.

That's potentially good news for the operators, although they will of course carry the cost of rolling out the required infrastructure for this small number of people. And realistically, perhaps they had little choice in the matter, given that they are already offering services in some of the spectrum that was auctioned.

The Danish Energy Agency revealed that all three operators took up the coverage obligation, but did not provide further details.

However, there was a bit more colour from Telia Company, bidding via its TT Network JV with Telenor, which confirmed that it had secured 10 MHz of paired 900 MHz spectrum for "no upfront cost." Telia is currently offering services in the 900 MHz band, its licence due to expire at the end of the year. Its entire DKK107.6 million auction spend went on 2x5 MHz of 700 MHz frequencies.