Belgium consults on E-band mmWave spectrum for 5G backhaul

Amid all the hype – and subsequent anticlimax – about using mmWave for wide area, ultrafast mobile access, there is still progress being made towards using this spectrum for what it is actually good at: wireless backhaul.

The Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT) has launched a consultation seeking input on whether it should allocate E-band spectrum to the country's three nationwide mobile operators, Orange, Proximus, and Telenet.

In its consultation document, the regulator has proposed assigning 1 GHz of paired spectrum in the 71-76 GHz and 81-86 GHz bands to each player, noting that a 2 GHz channel can support throughput of up to 10 Gbps. A further 1.75 GHz of paired E-band spectrum will be made available to all-comers to also use for wireless backhaul, including those aforementioned operators.

Interested parties have until the end of April to make their voices heard.

Until 5G came along, mmWave was generally considered best suited for transmission rather access. This is due to its incredibly short wavelength and large data-carrying capabilities, earning it the nickname – in some quarters – of 'fibre-through-the-air'. Highly-directional, mmWave also struggles to penetrate solid surfaces, two characteristics that aren't ideal in a macro environment.

Data compiled by Ericsson in 2018 showed that some regions had already allocated mmWave frequencies in the 26 GHz band for wireless backhaul, including Western and Central Europe, the Mediterranean, and sub-Saharan Africa. We all know what happened next: the 26 GHz band was among those earmarked for harmonisation at WRC-19 for use for mobile access services like 5G.

With the world keen on mmWave for 5G access, regulators like the BIPT are having to think carefully about which extremely high frequencies to use to fulfil the still very important role of providing a high capacity, but cheaper-than-fibre connection between cell sites and the backbone – or nearest edge facility.

Indeed, one of the chief concerns among respondents to the consultation could be that the rest of the world might reassign this spectrum for access services later down the line. And why wouldn't it? It is a lot more lucrative to auction frequencies for access services than it is to divvy them up for backhaul.