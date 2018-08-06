Building the smart home needs a smarter approach

On the face of it telcos should have an advantage when it comes to smartening up the home. They probably own the crucial broadband pipe (or radio path) into the premises; they will most often have a long customer relationship with the householder. Most of all they have boots on the ground - telcos, cable companies and mobile operators often have a local retail presence which can be leveraged for smart home support. So why aren’t they always cleaning up?

According to ABI Research what telcos chasing the smart home market require above all else is a platform strategy - picking up on some of the techniques used by arch-competitors such as Google and Amazon.

So instead of the usual ‘bundling’ approach, where telco smart home options are added on to the bill and/or bundled at a discount, telcos have to build a wide partner ecosystem and develop “innovative” monetisation involving freemium services of various kinds.

“The smart home is core to the CSPs’ future,” claims Pablo Tomasi Senior Analyst at ABI Research. “And it is a real test to assess how far CSPs have developed their business beyond their telco heritage and how they can adapt their bundling business to market condition, experiment with innovation, and compete head-to-head with webscale players.”

The ABI press release is below