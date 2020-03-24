Toyota gives NTT DoCoMo a shot at smart city glory

Toyota and NTT DoCoMo have struck a $1.8 billion deal to develop a smart city platform, giving the Japanese operator a chance to prove telcos belong at the centre of these complex ecosystems.

Two locations will serve as testbeds: Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, and Woven City, the upcoming prototype smart city announced by Toyota at CES in January.

Once built, Woven City will be home to 2,000 people and a living lab for trying out new smart city services. Residents, devices, vehicles, buildings and infrastructure will all be connected and monitored by an AI-enhanced, citywide operating system. Toyota didn't mention at the time how it planned to actually connect all this stuff; that is presumably where its telco partner comes in.

The two companies have been working together already for years on connected car solutions. Now they are taking their relationship to the next level. Indeed, to cement their partnership, Toyota and DoCoMo will each acquire ¥200 billion ($1.8 billion) worth of shares in one another.

Toyota and DoCoMo said in a statement that their smart city platform "will offer value to all domains, from people, cars and houses, to everyday life, business, infrastructure and public services related to residents, businesses, local government etc." The aim of the partnership is to enable cities to create a digital twin, and offer a platform of platforms that can be linked to other smart city platforms.

It is a bold undertaking given the well-documented challenges of stitching together all the various elements – transport, environment, households, energy and utilities, administration, security and law enforcement, public safety, and so-on and so forth – that that make a city what it is. Woven City being built from the ground up as a smart city will provide a useful blueprint, but its degree of relevance to other cities is debatable.

