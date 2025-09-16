XLSmart secures its mobile authentication traffic with iBasis

XLSmart, the giant Indonesian telco formed by the recent $6.5bn merger of XL Axiata and Smartfren, has turned to international connectivity services specialist iBasis to help secure its mobile authentication traffic.

iBasis, which was in the news recently when it struck a deal to acquire Telstra International’s wholesale voice, mobile (IP exchange) and messaging customer contracts, will “serve as the unique international and domestic authorised gateway for mobile authentication traffic” into the telco’s network prefixes, noted the international service provider in this announcement.

The move, which will provide improved security for XLSmart’s customers as all mobile authentication requests will be transported over the iBasis channel, is part of “XLSmart’s long-term strategy to strengthen its enterprise business and digital services,” added iBasis.

Feby Sallyanto, chief enterprise business solution officer at XLSmart, stated: “Partnering with iBasis allows us to optimise the aggregation and secure transport of mobile authentication traffic across the market. Their global network, combined with deep expertise in the voice product market, operations and business development, ensures seamless delivery to our network.”

