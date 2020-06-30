What’s up with… Vodafone, ETSI, Aryaka

Vodafone’s efforts to put used devices to work and in the hands of those who need them, and ETSI’s efforts to secure the IoT are the front runners in this news marathon.

Vodafone and UK children’s charity Barnardo’s are asking organisations to offer up their unwanted but still functioning smartphones and tablets for their ‘Great British Tech Appeal’. Vodafone adds “6 months free unlimited connectivity” to each device and distributes them to disadvantaged children, families and their charity workers. It reports that Huawei has already donated 1,000 smartphones to the cause. To donate, just email [email protected] with an address, contact name, collection address, date, phone number and number, size and weight of the boxes to be collected.

ETSI has unveiled "a standard for cybersecurity in the Internet of Things that establishes a security baseline for internet-connected consumer products and provides a basis for future IoT certification schemes." Find out more in this official announcement.

SD-WAN specialist Aryaka has brokered a partnership with Chinese webscale giant Alibaba that, in effect, provides an international “on-ramp to the Alibaba Cloud.” As part of the arrangement, Alibaba Cloud will offer the Aryaka SmartServices portfolio via the Alibaba Cloud International Marketplace. For more details, see this press release.

Ericsson is claiming a big step forward for 5G mid-band deployment with its new antenna-integrated radio (AIR) solutions. These enable telcos to deploy mid-band 5G without adding to the ‘footprint’ at a network site. Longish story short, the new kit combines antenna-integrated radios and multi-band passive antenna technology in one enclosure so there’s no extra weight going onto the tower. It’s all explained here.

Nokia has been trialling its Wavence microwave transport solution with Algerian mobile operator Djezzy. This demonstrated the system’s ultra-high capacity of 8.5Gbps over a distance of nearly 6 kilometers. Just the sort of capabilities needed to support operators as they transition to 5G networks, claims Nokia.

Swedish network monitoring specialist Netrounds has had its technology deployed by Orange Egypt to “tackle the challenge of a sudden increase in data traffic due to the surge of remote working during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Global interconnect specialist Syniverse has done the splits: It has created a Carrier unit, under the leadership of John McRae, former Group VP and General Manager of Operations for EMEA and Asia; and an Enterprise unit, headed up by former CTO Chris Rivera.

